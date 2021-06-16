James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.42

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 20473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHX. Zacks Investment Research raised James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

