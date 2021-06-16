Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 461,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 394,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

