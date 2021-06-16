JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.73.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,001 shares of company stock valued at $507,213. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.