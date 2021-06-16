JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.38). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 276,794 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.23.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.