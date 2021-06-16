JMP Securities Boosts Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target to $53.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its price objective upped by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 224.36% from the company’s current price.

ALT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 260,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $1,434,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altimmune by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 495,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altimmune by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

