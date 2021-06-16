Jobchain (JOB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $207,548.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $207,548.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.81 or 0.00761803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00082725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.16 or 0.07694898 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.