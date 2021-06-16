John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Up 35.3% in May

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $873,656 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.38. 1,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,053. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

