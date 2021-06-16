Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 366,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,345,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. 215,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

