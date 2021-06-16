JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 60,065 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Dominion Energy worth $122,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.08.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

