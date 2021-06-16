JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Zoom Video Communications worth $149,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $359.00 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.34, for a total value of $1,173,639.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,451 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,383.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.14, for a total transaction of $2,406,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,283 shares of company stock worth $46,468,571. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.07.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

