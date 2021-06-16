JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $452.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $351.00 to $452.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.77.

NYSE:GS opened at $371.30 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 147,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,920,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

