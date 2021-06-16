JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.24% of REGENXBIO worth $119,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.11.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

