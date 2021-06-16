JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $143.28 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,422 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,344 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Electronic Arts worth $143,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,827 shares of company stock valued at $15,812,857. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.