JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $105.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of MS stock opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

