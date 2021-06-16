JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.50

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:JESC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JESC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 499 ($6.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,965. The firm has a market capitalization of £795.72 million and a PE ratio of -14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 333 ($4.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 512.47 ($6.70). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 493.17.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

