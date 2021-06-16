JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Position Increased by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $13,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 120,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,407,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.08. 7,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

