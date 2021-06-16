Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $155,320.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $139,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,099. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 430,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 177,426 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

