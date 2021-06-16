Jupiter Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00145878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00182205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00956703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.75 or 0.99855822 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

