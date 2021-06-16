Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 417,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JUSHF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,744. Jushi has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a cannabis and hemp company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of branded cannabis and hemp-derived assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, and Nevada.

