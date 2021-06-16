JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0602 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last week, JUST has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $135.97 million and $46.63 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00143981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00178667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.31 or 0.00940861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,078.47 or 1.00371983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002953 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

