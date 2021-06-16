JustLiquidity (JUL) Hits Market Cap of $19.47 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $19.47 million and $50,879.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for about $34.49 or 0.00087669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00145066 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00178124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00936279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,320.18 or 0.99955176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002947 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

