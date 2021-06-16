K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.39. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$42.32, with a volume of 1,425 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBL. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

The firm has a market cap of C$451.85 million and a PE ratio of 51.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

