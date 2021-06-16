Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $119,268.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KRTX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 104,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,045. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Karuna Therapeutics
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.
