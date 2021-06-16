Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells $119,268.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $119,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,664.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.01. The company had a trading volume of 104,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,045. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.