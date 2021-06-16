Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,105 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.96% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $34,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $240,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $1,095,420.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,367 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

KRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.