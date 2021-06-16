Katalyo (KTLYO) Tops One Day Volume of $198,078.00

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $198,078.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00060712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00150149 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00184755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.03 or 0.00941755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.00 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

