Kava.io (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $296.06 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $296.06 million and approximately $124.02 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.22 or 0.00010815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00037724 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00225965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008061 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00034608 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.47 or 0.04089899 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 134,912,523 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

