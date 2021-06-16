KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

