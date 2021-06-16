Keep3rV1 Price Tops $136.23 on Major Exchanges (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $136.23 or 0.00351240 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and $4.00 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00061034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $295.06 or 0.00760761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00083320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.02 or 0.07732453 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.