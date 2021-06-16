KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Cap Tops $6.63 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for $182.02 or 0.00468196 BTC on popular exchanges. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $6.63 million and $3.07 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00775049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042346 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

