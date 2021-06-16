Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.94). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 452 ($5.91), with a volume of 69,856 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kenmare Resources from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 437.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £496.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.39%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In related news, insider Elaine Dorward-King purchased 6,400 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £27,968 ($36,540.37). Also, insider Steven McTiernan purchased 12,254 shares of Kenmare Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £49,996.32 ($65,320.51).

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

