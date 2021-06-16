Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 6,949 shares.The stock last traded at $34.93 and had previously closed at $35.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.12.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 162.95%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kenon by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kenon by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kenon during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.