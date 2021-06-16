Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Kimball International worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 606,233 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on KBAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.90 million, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.69. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

