King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.