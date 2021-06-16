King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 10,680 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.23% of BellRing Brands worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE BRBR opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.