Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 352.90 ($4.61). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 347.10 ($4.53), with a volume of 5,911,483 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The company has a market cap of £7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 356.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

In other Kingfisher news, insider Andrew Cosslett purchased 97,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

