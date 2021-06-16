KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will post sales of $37.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $36.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $149.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.20 million to $158.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.67 million, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $161.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

KREF opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

