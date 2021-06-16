Klaytn Price Hits $1.18 (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $127.81 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00060441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00143904 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00180582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.58 or 0.00949173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,727.43 or 1.00276352 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,596,588,093 coins and its circulating supply is 2,474,089,519 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars.

