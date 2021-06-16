Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Trading Up 0.2%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.27. Approximately 129,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 344,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GUD shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$664.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Knight Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

