Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Visa worth $233,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $373,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

NYSE V traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.70. 546,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,558,666. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.02. The company has a market cap of $447.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

