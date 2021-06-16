Korea Investment CORP Sells 154,749 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,023,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154,749 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $460,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.27. 1,757,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,392,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

