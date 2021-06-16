Korea Investment CORP Sells 179,599 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,277,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179,599 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of PayPal worth $310,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in PayPal by 872.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.65. 637,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $315.59 billion, a PE ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.30 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

