Korea Investment CORP Sells 267,699 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,699 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of The Procter & Gamble worth $277,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of PG traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 689,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,009. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $115.04 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

