Korea Investment CORP Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,673 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $518,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $13.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,414.62. 91,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,455.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,322.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

