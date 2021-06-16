Korn Ferry (KFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $69.36.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

