Krios Trading Up 3.2% This Week (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $48.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000719 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $711.42 or 0.01840068 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015710 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

