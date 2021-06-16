Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.87

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.87 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.22). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 2,305,179 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £70.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.87.

In other Kromek Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma bought 63,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,104.32 ($13,201.36).

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for medical imaging, nuclear detection, and security screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, and Australasia. Its solutions provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

