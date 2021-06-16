KuCoin Shares Reaches Market Cap of $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00756072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.30 or 0.07665670 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

