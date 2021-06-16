Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,590 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.88% of Kura Oncology worth $147,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 61,621 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.93. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

