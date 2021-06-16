Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

KRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 65.41% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

