KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT Lowered to $2.00

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KushCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.
KSHB opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.10.
About KushCo
KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.
Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.