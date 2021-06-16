KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) PT Lowered to $2.00

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KushCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.

Get KushCo alerts:

KSHB opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 million. KushCo had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. Equities research analysts expect that KushCo will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KushCo

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.